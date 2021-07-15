Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

