Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 147,565 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.