Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

David A. Tenwick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00.

NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.