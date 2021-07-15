Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) Insider Ian Roe Acquires 6,666,667 Shares

Registry Direct Limited (ASX:RD1) insider Ian Roe bought 6,666,667 shares of Registry Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40.

Registry Direct Company Profile

Registry Direct Limited provides share and security registry software and services to listed and unlisted companies, and trusts in Australia. The company provides cloud-based platform for business administrators and their advisers. Registry Direct Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

