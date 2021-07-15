Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of DLH worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth $359,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

DLHC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

