Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,464 shares of company stock valued at $80,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

