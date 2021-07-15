Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPYU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $4,627,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter valued at $2,674,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPYU opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $707.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

