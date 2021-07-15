Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 66,200 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Elevate Credit worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $446,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,774 shares of company stock worth $4,266,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

