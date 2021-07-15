Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,600 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $921,640. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

