Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $969.05 million and a PE ratio of -168.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.