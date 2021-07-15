Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

RNO opened at €32.04 ($37.69) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.39.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

