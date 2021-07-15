Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 585,347,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,019,696. Rennova Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

