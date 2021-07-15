Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

RNVA stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Rennova Health has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

