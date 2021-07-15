Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.29

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.29 and last traded at $112.69, with a volume of 5385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

