Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

