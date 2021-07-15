Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chevron stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

