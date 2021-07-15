Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

7/12/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

7/7/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

6/18/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 125,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,765. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners LP alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.