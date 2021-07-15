Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) in the last few weeks:
- 7/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “
- 7/12/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “
- 7/7/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “
- 6/18/2021 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of DLNG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 125,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,765. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
