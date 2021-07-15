Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Jacques P. Vachon Sells 15,377 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $244,648.07.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 6,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.