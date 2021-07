Reviewing Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ambev and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 20.69% 17.03% 10.54% Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $11.33 billion 4.82 $2.21 billion $0.14 24.79 Better Choice $42.59 million 3.26 -$59.33 million N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Risk and Volatility

Ambev has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambev and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 6 3 0 2.20 Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Better Choice.

Summary

Ambev beats Better Choice on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. It also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Natu, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, and Palm Bay and Mike's brands, as well as For Me wellness shots, a functional beverage. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

