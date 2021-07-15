Reviewing CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,847.09% -38.96% -30.14%

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 13,713.14 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -24.63 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 146.44 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -4.14

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 13 0 2.67 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $160.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 364.70%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It also develops CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies; allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It develops regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc., and Capsida Biotherapeutics. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

