Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.42% -0.75% -0.95% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.16 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -126.22 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

