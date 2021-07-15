Reviewing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.49 $17.23 million ($3.72) -21.13 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,317.95 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $99.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Esports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

