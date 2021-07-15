Reviewing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rightscorp alerts:

This table compares Rightscorp and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.31 $158.00 million $5.46 27.11

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rightscorp and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 12 1 2.70

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $165.95, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.