Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

