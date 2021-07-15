Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Ricoh alerts:

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ricoh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RICOY stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ricoh (RICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.