Rigel Finance Price Hits $15.11 on Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00047570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $63,433.82 and approximately $2,282.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars.

