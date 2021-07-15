Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $9,525.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00081529 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 181,376,143 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

