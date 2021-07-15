Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 2,200 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

Shares of RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,075,000.

