Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 2,200 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.
Shares of RFM opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,075,000.
