Riverpark Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. 19,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.