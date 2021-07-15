Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 222,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,907. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

