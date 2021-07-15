ROAD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,858.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $157,016.23 and $5,858.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

