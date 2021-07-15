Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 847,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,443. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

