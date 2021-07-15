Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 156,877 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 156,877 shares during the period. Archrock comprises 0.7% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $12,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.