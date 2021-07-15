Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.59. Approximately 41,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 59,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market cap of C$151.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

