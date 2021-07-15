Roth Capital Trims Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Target Price to $73.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.33.

DQ stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

