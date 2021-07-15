Royal Bank of Canada Has $105.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $105,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

