Royal Bank of Canada Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

