Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,920 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $123,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

TDOC opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

