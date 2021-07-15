Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,379 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $135,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

