Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, an increase of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,781. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

