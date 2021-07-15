Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, an increase of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,781. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98.
About Royal Dutch Shell
