RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 11,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 837,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Specifically, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455,849 shares of company stock worth $24,039,590. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.