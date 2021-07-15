Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Holdings Cut by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,229 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

