Rubius Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,087% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

