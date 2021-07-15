Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 62.6% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $43,017.25 and approximately $63.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00053886 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,918,150 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.