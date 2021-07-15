S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $9.45 on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

