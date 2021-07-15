Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 351,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.52% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.