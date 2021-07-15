Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

