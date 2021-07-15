Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 295,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

