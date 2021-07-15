Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHAA stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

