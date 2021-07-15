salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $242.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,178.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,089 shares of company stock worth $95,197,996 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.